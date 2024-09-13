ALOR GAJAH, Sept 13 — A babysitter at a childcare centre here was charged with murder for the death of an eight-month-old baby boy.

Nor Afifah Abdullah Shuhaimi, 34, nodded and sobbed after the charge was read out to her before Magistrate Dr Teoh Shu Yee.

However, no plea was recorded as the murder case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

She was charged with murder by causing the death of Muhamad Al Fateh Amri Mohd Fikry Amri at a nursery at Jalan Kelemak Utama 3, Taman Kelemak Utama here between 7.30 am and 8.30 am last Sept 6.

The charge is framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides the death penalty or imprisonment for up to 40 years, and with no less than 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The prosecution, represented by Melaka Director of Prosecution Ahmad Sazali Omar did not offer any bail for the accused, represented by lawyer Hermes Media Putra Ibrahim.

The court set Nov. 13 for mention. — Bernama