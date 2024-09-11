KUCHING, Sept 11 — Recent news about the suspension of the world’s first hydrogen tram demonstration line in Foshan, China is something to worry about.

In expressing her concern, Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong regards the news as being ‘especially troubling’, considering that Sarawak is currently embarking on a hydrogen-powered Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) project, which is costing the taxpayers at least RM6 billion.

“I am deeply concerned to learn that after nearly five years in operation, the world’s first hydrogen tram demonstration line located in Foshan has been suspended as of August 6, with no clear timeline for resumption due to prolonged low ridership.

“I was made to understand that the Foshan hydrogen tram line was showcased by the manufacturer to Sarawak state leaders as an example of hydrogen-powered public transport technology, which contributed to the state’s decision to embark on ART,” said the Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker in a statement.

She said it was imperative for Sarawak leaders to seek answers from the Chinese manufacturer and innovators, particularly to explain what made them believe that the hydrogen-powered ART could work in Sarawak when their own tram line ended up being suspended after years of trials.

“I hope that the Sarawak government has not been misled by false information or irresponsible parties when adopting hydrogen-powered ART.

“We have already seen many countries abandon hydrogen fuel for public transport due to lack of viability and cost-effectiveness.

“If no advanced country in the world is adopting hydrogen fuel-cell ART, what makes Sarawak believe that it is practical or sustainable? It’s undeniable that we will face significant challenges in producing enough hydrogen fuel to run the ART and buses,” she said.

Yong pointed out that rather than risking billions into a project that could turn into a white elephant, the Sarawak government should instead focus on wisely using the resources to develop basic infrastructure such as roads, bridges and schools, which would directly benefit the people.

“It is better to return to the basics and focus on initiatives that genuinely benefit the people, rather than pursuing projects that serve only to satisfy personal egos,” said Yong. — The Borneo Post