KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Ministry of Transport (MOT) and Road Transport Department (JPJ) have officially launched the pilot phase for new standardised number plates called JPJePlate. For this phase, the JPJePlate is only mandatory for new battery-powered and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (excluding motorcycles) that are delivered from today onwards.

For existing EV owners, they will only be able to order JPJePlate for their EVs starting November 9, 2024 although they can register their interest right away through this form. In general, the pilot phase of JPJePlate for EVs is the start of the rollout for national standardised number plates.

JPJePlate pricing, package

In terms of pricing, the JPJePlate is available for RM98. However, the number plates can only be ordered by car manufacturers and dealers at the moment through JPJePlate’s official website.

Hence, it is unclear whether they will absorb the cost or add it on top of the existing list price. As an example, all variants of BYD Seal including the newly launched Dynamic variant have a base plate fee of RM80 according to the latest version of its price list on BYD Sime Darby Motors website.

Each set of JPJePlate comes with these items:

1 x front vehicle plate

1 x rear vehicle plate

1 x RFID windshield sticker

1 set of anti-theft one-way screws

As for delivery to an authorised installation partner, the delivery fee is already included in the RM98 price tag. To be clear, the new JPJePlate will delivered directly to dealerships for the time being.

The RFID windshield sticker remains optional at the moment. — SoyaCincau pic

Meanwhile, EV owners don’t have to install the RFID windshield sticker at the moment as it is currently optional. The same goes for the anti-theft screws as they can still use the existing method to install JPJePlate on their EVs.

JPJePlate features

According to JPJ, here are the nine features that have been fitted into the new JPJePlate:

A Jalur Gemilang to identify that this is Malaysian vehicles

Embossed International Vehicle Registration Code Number and abbreviation for Malaysia (MAL)

Colour code on the left side of the plate to indicate the vehicle’s fuel type. Light green has been chosen for EV.

Holographic stripes;

Anti-counterfeiting foil;

QR code as digital signature

Laser-engraved serial number

Embedded RFID chip

Security screws for installation

We were also told that the plate itself is made from aluminium and has retro-reflective characteristics to it in order to make the number plate visible more visible at night. The JPJePlate is currently being produced by Handal Indah in Cyberjaya although the technology came from Tonnjes which is a company based in Germany. — SoyaCincau