KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Besides launching the new JPJePlate which is now mandatory for new electric vehicle (EV) registrations, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) Road Transport Department (JPJ) has also launched a new special EV series number plate (EV 1 to EV 9999) which is now open for bidding.

This special EV series is exclusive to EV only and you can place a bid starting today via the JPJeBid portal. The minimum bid starts from RM300 to RM20,000 depending on the number.

Bid your EV1-9999 number via JPJeBid

Take note that the opening bidding for the special “EV” number series will end on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 10:00pm.

The results of the JPJeBid will be announced on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

JPJePlate sets new standard for number plates, starting with BEVs and FCEV

To recap, the new JPJePlate format as pictured below is currently mandatory for zero-emission vehicles such as battery electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (except for motorcycles).

For existing EV owners, they will be able to order the new JPJePlate starting November 9, 2024. If you currently own an EV with the current black background format, you can register your interest here.

EVs will be the main focus for the JPJePlate rollout and it will be eventually rolled out to other vehicles as part of the Malaysia’s new standard for number plates.

The JPJePlate is priced at RM98 and it includes both front and rear vehicle plates, an RFID windshield sticker and one set of anti-theft one-way screws. You can learn more here. — SoyaCincau