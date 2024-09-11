SERDANG, Sept 12 — As Maha 2024 celebrates its 100th anniversary, the event has brought together a fascinating array of agricultural advancements, local delicacies, and international innovations, leaving visitors eager to explore.

From high-tech drones to the aroma of freshly prepared snacks, the exhibition showcases the very best of Malaysian agriculture alongside global partnerships.

At Hall B, visitors are immediately greeted by two massive drones, the XAB P100 Pro and the V50 2023 model. The XAB P100 Pro, the world’s largest agricultural drone, is a showstopper.

“Unlike other drones that can only sweep an area in one motion, this one can go from tree to tree, stopping where needed to apply chemicals,” explained a salesperson.

With a 50-litre liquid capacity and a 50kg weight load, this powerhouse offers precision spraying with a 10-metre spray width. Its top speed of 13.8 metres per second and misting capabilities make it ideal for treating crops, surpassing most conventional drones.

With two 10kW batteries, the P100 Pro can stay airborne for 10-12 minutes at full load. At RM76,500, it’s a significant investment for large-scale farms.

The V50 model, priced at RM52,000, offers a 20-litre capacity and a more compact solution for smaller plots, making these drones a game changer in precision agriculture.

Visitors check out the coconut booth at the 2024 Malaysian Agriculture, Horiculture and Agrotourism Exhibition at the Malaysian Agro and Exposition Park (MAEPS) in Serdang September 11, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Not far from the drone display, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is showcasing hybrid coconuts.

With examples of Matag, MRD, MYD, and Pandan coconuts on display, visitors are invited to learn about coconut cultivation.

According to Mohamad Syukri Tan Shilan, the booth representative, hybrid coconuts like Matag can be crossbred for higher yields.

“Some varieties are cultivated for their water, while others are prized for their meat, ideal for making oils and other products,” Syukri shared.

The booth takes visitors through the journey of coconut growth, offering insights into the potential of starting a coconut-based business.

Bottles of Sarawak black and white pepper are seen at a booth at the 2024 Malaysian Agriculture, Horiculture and Agrotourism Exhibition at the Malaysian Agro and Exposition Park (MAEPS) in Serdang September 11, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Pepper Board draws spice enthusiasts with its showcase of premium peppers from East Malaysia. Known for its distinct aroma and robust flavour, Malaysian pepper is a staple in both local and international markets.

“Our peppers have a flavour that stands out. We’re here to make people more aware of its qualities and show them how to cultivate it for top yields,” a representative explained.

Across the hall, Japan Airlines (JAL) has brought innovation in the form of high-tech cargo containers for transporting agricultural produce. These containers, which use dry ice and battery-powered cooling systems, are capable of maintaining freshness on long international flights.

“Our containers can carry up to 1,588kg of produce and are designed to keep temperatures consistent, ensuring that food remains fresh from Tokyo to Dubai,” said assistant manager Luo Weiqin.

The technology drew the attention of exporters looking for ways to preserve their agricultural products over long journeys.

High-tech cargo containers are seen at the Japan Airlines booth at the 2024 Malaysian Agriculture, Horiculture and Agrotourism Exhibition at the Malaysian Agro and Exposition Park (MAEPS) in Serdang September 11, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

As the smell of spices and cooking fills the air, the Agro Business Tent offers a feast of local flavours.

Stalls brimming with keropok, kuih bangkit, sambal pastes, and more create a sensory experience that attracts food lovers.

Visitors are treated to free samples and can interact with vendors selling pre-mixed rendang, sambal Indonesia, and other local delicacies.

Visitors look at various booths at the 2024 Malaysian Agriculture, Horiculture and Agrotourism Exhibition at the Malaysian Agro and Exposition Park (MAEPS) in Serdang September 11, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The vibrant atmosphere, full of conversation and laughter, is enhanced by the variety of flavours that represent Malaysia’s rich culinary traditions.

Visitors are also drawn to the government agency booths, where the focus shifts from food to services and information.

Visitors are seen visiting various booths at the 2024 Malaysian Agriculture, Horiculture and Agrotourism Exhibition at the Malaysian Agro and Exposition Park (MAEPS) in Serdang September 11, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Agencies like KWSP, Armed Forces Veterans, and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka are on hand to answer questions and provide support.

Amidst this, a gaming corner adds a lively touch with visitors engaging in games like Gran Turismo Sport and Fifa or FC Live, making it a hotspot for younger crowds.

Children play games at a booth at the 2024 Malaysian Agriculture, Horiculture and Agrotourism Exhibition at the Malaysian Agro and Exposition Park (MAEPS) in Serdang September 11, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

In addition to the fun and food, the MyDigital ID booth underscores Malaysia’s push toward digital transformation.

Visitors can sign up for a unified digital ID, streamlining their access to various government services. The seamless process of connecting with agencies like JPJ promises to modernise how Malaysians interact with public services.

Maha 2024 runs from September 11 until September 22.