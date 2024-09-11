SERDANG, Sept 11 — Malaysia’s leading agrochemical company Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd (ACC) and Germany-based chemicals marketer HELM AG have today signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to introduce satellite and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven precision farming technologies in Malaysia to revolutionise local agriculture.

The MOU exchange, witnessed by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup, sets the stage for advanced tools like HELM’s SKYFLD platform and PLANTIX mobile app, proven globally to help local farmers increase crop yields, particularly for paddy fields.

“This partnership is a game changer for Malaysian farmers. By using satellite data, we can now monitor crops more precisely, diagnose diseases faster, and improve yields more effectively,” said ACC managing director Datuk Lee Cheun Wei, highlighting the collaboration’s significance.

HELM’s SKYFLD platform uses satellite imagery to monitor crop health and guide farmers in fertiliser use and pest control, while PLANTIX leverages AI to identify plant diseases and offer tailored treatment plans.

Together, this approach aims to minimise waste, cut costs, and maximise productivity.

“Farmers will see where their fields need attention and can make informed decisions about crop protection and fertilisers, reducing waste and improving output,” said Yves-Florian Wolf, marketing and project manager for SPCI HELM, a local joint venture.

“The app functions like a doctor for crops, providing farmers with precise recommendations to avoid unnecessary expenses.”

This collaboration also aligns with Malaysia’s food security and sustainability goals — ACC will coordinate with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to integrate these technologies into local farming.

Lee also noted that this initiative builds on earlier efforts, referencing a 2023 partnership between ACC’s parent company Ancom Nylex Bhd, Mimos Bhd, and HELM to introduce satellite and AI technology to local farmers.

“HELM offered the technology free to farmers last year, and now we hope to expand this through coordinated efforts with the ministries,” Lee said.

“I am thrilled to see these exchanges of MoU and collaborations to share technology and resources as it drives innovation and sustainable practices in the sector. These collaborations not only strengthen our country’s capacity for high quality food production but opens the door to new markets which will position Malaysia as a key player in the global agricultural landscape.”