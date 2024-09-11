KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — The Maha 2024 Agriculture, Horticulture, and Agro-Tourism Exhibition, held from September 11 to 22 at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), is showcasing innovative uses for agricultural by-products.

A key exhibit highlights the transformation of pineapple waste into sustainable goods such as paper, thread and high-end fashion accessories.

At the booth for the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (MPIB), Product and Technology Department Assistant Science Officer Nur Hidayah Zul Khairi explained how pineapple leaves, typically discarded as waste, are repurposed into useful products such as ties and handbags.

Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board assistant science officer Norasnawri Norhayat shows visitors pineapple fibres during their visit to the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board booth at the 2024 Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) September 11, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

“The leaves go through a rigorous process to be prepared for making items,” she explained, adding that the process is simple enough for visitors to learn.

Pineapple leaves are known for their fibrous texture, making them ideal for thread production.

The fibres are not yet suitable for full clothing items, but can be blended with materials like silk or cotton to create stylish accessories.

A necktie with a local motif and fashionable handbags made from pineapple leaf fibres were displayed as examples of these innovations.

A necktie with a local motif made from pineapple leaf fibres is displayed at the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board booth at the 2024 Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) September 11, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Making pineapple-based paper involves cutting the waste leaves into small pieces, cooking them into a paste, and shaping the paste into a mould.

Once dried, the cast forms paper that can be used for crafts or writing.

For thread, the leaves are collected, graded, and the fibre extracted before being dried and transformed into thread.

Nur Hidayah emphasised that despite its potential, pineapple by-products remain a niche business in Malaysia.

She noted that overseas markets show greater interest in sustainable products.

Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board assistant science officer Norasnawri Norhayat shows visitors pineapple fibres and a handbag during their visit to the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board booth at the 2024 Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) September 11, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

At Maha 2024, products like ties are priced at RM300, while handbags range from RM250 to RM500.

Local businessman Md Suib Yatim, with two acres of land in Lipis, Pahang, was excited by the opportunities presented at Maha.

“Events like Maha are crucial for entrepreneurs to stay updated with the latest trends and innovations in agriculture,” he said.

Local farmer Md Suib Yatim speaks to the Malay Mail at the 2024 Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) September 11, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

He highlighted the potential of non-food products as a means of diversifying his business.

Nur Hidayah revealed that 10kg of pineapple leaves can produce 100g of thread.

She encouraged visitors to explore non-food products, stressing the business opportunities they could unlock.

Globally, Costa Rica leads the pineapple export market, accounting for 47.1 per cent of global exports.

Malaysia ranks 25th, with 437,231 metric tonnes of pineapples exported annually.

Nur Hidayah hopes Maha 2024 will raise awareness about the wider potential of pineapples beyond food.