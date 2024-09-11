SERDANG, Sept 11 — At the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture, and Agrotourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2024, the Russian booth stood out with its understated presence amidst the lively array of international exhibits in Hall B.

Staffed by Nuraisya Shamsulbahari, the booth featured a fine selection of Russia-made products, from pasta to oats, which she enthusiastically showcased to visitors.

Nuraisya explained that products like the spinach and cheese-flavoured pasta from the emerging brand MAKFA are not yet widely available in small Malaysian stores.

“Our goal is to promote these competitively priced items to smaller shops. This pasta absorbs more sauce and juices, making it a great choice for home cooks and professional chefs alike,” she shared.

Alongside pasta, the booth also showcased Russian oats and flour, but the real highlight was their turkey and duck offerings from the company Damate.

A Russian salesperson introduced Damate’s halal-certified turkey brand, which targets the Muslim market.

“Turkey meat has become popular among health-conscious and younger consumers in Russia, thanks to its higher protein and nutritional value compared to chicken,” the salesperson noted, pulling out frozen turkey and duck products from a compact fridge.

“Turkey and duck are staples we’re trying to introduce to the Malaysian market,” the Russian representative added, positioning these products as healthier alternatives for local consumers.

This quiet booth seemed to belie the larger geopolitical context. Despite recent diplomatic tensions involving Russia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent visit to Russia hints at improving relations.

Nuraisya Shamsulbahari introducing Russia-made pasta at Maha 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

She then highlighted, in particular, their duck products, particularly the wading duck, which is said to be popular in Asian markets.

“We also have a duck business, with a focus on Beijing ducks, which are very popular in Asian countries. The standard two kilogrammes whole Beijing duck is perfect for baking and is a favourite among our customers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” the representative noted.

Despite the restrictions on formal interviews, the booth provided a detailed introduction to the company’s offerings and their expansion into international markets.

Maha 2024 runs until September 22, showcasing agricultural advancements and products from various countries.