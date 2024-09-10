KUALA LUMPUR — Teresa Kok has denied claims that she questioned the halal certification process, reaffirming her respect for the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and Islam.

The Seputeh MP clarified her position after being questioned by police at Bukit Aman on Tuesday regarding her earlier comments on the impact of a proposed mandatory halal certification regulation.

“I did not question halal certification, Jakim’s role, or disrespect Islam,” she said, as reported by Sinar Harian.

“I have been promoting Malaysia’s halal certification since 2008 when I held the position of Selangor Exco for Trade, Industry, and Investment,” she said.

“Malaysia’s halal certification is one of the highest standards in the world,” she said.

“I have fully cooperated with the police investigation and hope the issue will be resolved peacefully,” she said.

Kok, accompanied by lawyers Syahredzan Johan and Ramkarpal Singh, arrived at Bukit Aman at 9.42am and left after providing her statement.

Her lawyer, Syahredzan, mentioned that Kok was questioned for one and a half hours, answering 20 questions related to the investigation.

The investigation follows comments made by Kok on September 6 about a proposal from religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar to mandate halal certification for all restaurants and food businesses, except those selling pork or alcoholic drinks.

Kok said making halal certification mandatory would burden small businesses and increase administrative costs and increase operating difficulties.

She had proposed a review of the mandatory halal certification proposal, saying that it should remain voluntary for businesses to obtain halal certificates based on market demands.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today said the police aimed to complete the inquiry into Seputeh MP Teresa Kok’s remarks about the halal certification within two days.

The IGP also confirmed that the police have received 50 reports nationwide concerning Kok’s comments as of noon today.

Yesterday, the IGP confirmed that police had launched an investigation under Section 298 and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 after receiving complaints from individuals and non-governmental organisations.