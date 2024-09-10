KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Seputeh MP Teresa Kok fully cooperated during her nearly two-hour questioning session at Bukit Aman today, her lawyer Syahredzan Johan said.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Syahredzan said that the DAP vice chairman was asked around 20 questions, with no items seized by the authorities.

Syahredzan, who is also the Bangi MP, confirmed that Kok is being investigated under Section 298 and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“There will be no further statements recorded by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT),” he told reporters during a press conference at Bukit Aman.

Meanwhile, Kok’s other lawyer, Ramkarpal Singh, was quoted as saying that the police should summon additional parties to ensure a thorough investigation.

“This matter has already been clarified by Teresa, and we hope the investigation will be concluded soon,” Ramkarpal said.

Earlier, Kok arrived at Bukit Aman to provide a statement related to her remarks on the halal certification, which she claimed might burden Malaysian businesses.

She was seen arriving at around 9:42am, wearing a white baju kurung and accompanied by Syahredzan.

Her statement was recorded at the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT) Office at Bukit Aman.