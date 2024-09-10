KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police aim to complete the inquiry into Seputeh MP Teresa Kok’s remarks about the halal certification within two days.

According to Berita Harian, Razarudin said the case would then be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action.

He added, however, that additional witnesses may still be called.

“Within the next two days, we will forward the investigation papers to the AGC.

“We will also summon witnesses who are relevant to this investigation,” he was quoted as saying today.

The IGP also confirmed that the police have received 50 reports nationwide concerning Kok’s comments as of noon today.

Earlier today, Kok arrived at Bukit Aman at 9:42am to have her statement recorded in connection with the ongoing probe into her comments on the halal certification.

The DAP vice chairmen’s statement was taken by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT) at Bukit Aman.

On September 8, Razarudin confirmed that police had opened an investigation into Kok under standard procedures governing issues related to religion, race, and royalty (3R).

The probe was launched following concerns that her remarks on halal certification had touched on sensitive issues for Muslims in the country.