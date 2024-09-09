KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Seputeh MP Teresa Kok will provide a statement regarding the halal certification issue at 10am tomorrow at the Office of the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT), Bukit Aman, according to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said other witnesses, including representatives from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), would be called to provide statements to assist with the investigation.

“She (Teresa Kok) will be summoned to provide a statement, and several other witnesses, who will be determined later, will also be called,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, Razarudin said the investigation into Kok’s statements would be conducted under Section 298 of the Penal Code, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, following standard operating procedures (SOP) related to issues involving the monarchy, religion, and race (3R).

Earlier, media reports indicated that Jakim was considering a proposal to mandate halal certification for restaurants and food companies that do not serve pork and alcohol.

However, Kok was subsequently reported to have stated that mandating halal certification for such restaurants and food companies could potentially burden businesses, including thousands of Malay restaurant operators. — Bernama



