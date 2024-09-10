KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng has dismissed accusations that Seputeh MP Teresa Kok’s comments on the proposal for mandatory halal certification touched on race, religion, and royalty (3R) issues.

Speaking to reporters, Lim said Kok was performing her duties as a Member of Parliament and had done nothing wrong.

Free Malaysia Today quoted Lim as saying, “People from all walks of life, whether Muslim or non-Muslim, have expressed their views.”

“We hope that this will be managed professionally, where an MP should be given the space to carry out the duties entrusted to them by their voters,” he said.

Kok arrived at Bukit Aman at 9.42am today and entered the building with her lawyer, Syahredzan Johan, at 9.45am, where she spent two hours recording her statement.

About 40 DAP members, including Lim and party adviser Tan Kok Wai, were present to support Kok during the process.

The investigation follows comments made by Kok on September 6 about a proposal from religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar to mandate halal certification for all restaurants and food businesses, except those selling pork or alcoholic drinks.

Kok said making halal certification mandatory would burden small businesses and increase administrative costs and increase operating difficulties.

She had proposed a review of the mandatory halal certification proposal, saying that it should remain voluntary for businesses to obtain halal certificates based on market demands.

On Sunday, Sinar Harian reported that the police had launched an investigation under Section 298 and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that complaints from individuals and non-governmental organisations led to the investigation.

The police are also expected to call additional witnesses, including representatives from Jakim, to assist with the investigation.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke had stated on Sunday that the party is confident Kok did not violate any laws when expressing her views on the government policy proposal.

He said the party’s legal bureau would continue to provide legal advice and assistance to Kok during the investigation.