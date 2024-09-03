KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met with Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, today.

The meeting, held at 2.30 pm and organised by the New Zealand delegation, took place at a hotel here. The hour-long discussion between the two parties focused on strengthening cooperation in the renewable energy sector.

Also present were Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) secretary-general Datuk Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli, Energy Commission (ST) CEO Datuk Abdul Razib Dawood and Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) CEO Datuk Hamzah Hussin.

Luxon, who is on a three-day working visit starting Sunday, had a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya yesterday.

They discussed strengthening cooperation in student exchange programmes between Malaysia and New Zealand as well as the halal industry, agreeing to boost bilateral trade by up to 50 per cent.

This marks Luxon’s first visit to Malaysia since taking office as New Zealand’s Prime Minister in November 2023. — Bernama