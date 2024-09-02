PUTRAJAYA, Sept 2 — Malaysia has requested New Zealand to provide more places for Malaysian students in new fields in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this is particularly for postgraduates in new areas where New Zealand has the expertise including energy transition and food technology.

“We also hope the recipients of New Zealand Prime Minister’s Scholarship for Asia to study in our higher education institutions can be increased further.

“At the same time, we would also like to invite New Zealand students to apply for the Malaysia International Scholarship and experience our diverse culture and heritage,” he told the media at a joint press conference with his counterpart Christopher Luxon after the two leaders held a bilateral meeting today.

Luxon is on a three-day visit to Malaysia from Sept 1 to 3 for bilateral discussions and collaboration.

This will be his first visit to this country since taking office in November 2023. — Bernama