KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — New Zealand and Malaysia have agreed to expand their bilateral trade value by 15 per cent by 2030, said New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon today.

“We are working on e-certification and new customs cooperation to ensure smooth flows at the borders, and we also discussed strengthening our education links and our youth exchanges so that the next generation of Kiwis and Malaysians have that same close relationship that we enjoy,” he said.

Luxon said this during a joint press conference with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya today. — Bernama