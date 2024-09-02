KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Passengers on a cancelled Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Incheon Airport in Seoul are entitled to compensation, according to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

Mavcom’s director of consumer and public affairs Pushpalatha Subramaniam said the compensation is in line with the latest amendments to the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code (MACPC) 2016, which took effect today, according to The Star.

“Consumers have a choice whether they want to continue the journey or a refund,” Pushpalatha said during a press conference at Mavcom’s office in Kuala Lumpur.

Under the new amendments to the MACPC 2016, passengers are entitled to refunds if their flights are rescheduled or retimed by more than three hours from the original departure time.

“If they paid by cash, then they will have to refund in cash. If it’s by credit card, then by credit card and if it’s by air miles, then reimbursement will be through air miles.

“It all depends on the mode of payment,” Pushpalatha told The Star.

Earlier today, Malay Mail reported that Malaysia Airlines flight MH66 to Seoul was forced to return to KLIA shortly after takeoff.

The flight departed at 11.45pm, after a delay from the original departure time of 11pm, and landed back at KLIA at 1.29am, as reported by FlightRadar24.

Last month, three Malaysian Airlines flight had faced incidents: