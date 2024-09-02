KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — A Malaysia Airlines flight headed for Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea was forced to return right after taking off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 that the Flight MH66 departed at 11.45pm last night, already delayed from the original departure time of 11pm.

It then kept a holding pattern before landing at KLIA at 1.29am this morning.

Malaysia Aviation Group has yet to release a statement on this.

Last month, three Malaysian Airlines flight had faced incidents: