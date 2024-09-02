KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The Royal Klang City Council (MBKD) has refuted allegations that stray cats under the care of the Klang Cat Park were neglected.

Royal Klang City Mayor Datin Paduka Noraini Roslan also dismissed claims made by a social media user on Sunday that several cats were found dead at the facility.

“I appreciate the public's concern on this issue but some of the claims that went viral about the cats not being fed or neglected are false.

“It is also false that many cats were found dead. Only one dead cat was left outside the park by an unknown individual,” she said in a press statement, after visiting the cat park with representatives from Sime Darby this morning.

Noraini also added that MBDK and Sime Darby will carry out upgrading works at the cat park to provide better comfort for the strays.

She said MBDK will place nets to provide shade for the cats while Sime Darby will build a porch for the cats since the animals are territorial and require a large space to roam freely.

She also assured that the cats will be placed on a proper diet for their wellbeing.

The Klang Cat Park, which is also the first dedicated shelter for stray cats in Bukit Raja Town, was inaugurated by Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin on August 24.

The cat sanctuary, developed by Sime Darby Property, includes an isolation center for sick cats, a treatment center, a cat house, a play area and a cat cemetery and can reportedly accommodate up to 200 cats at a time.

However, just two weeks after inauguration, X (formerly Twitter) user @pengwinseng flagged several concerns after visiting the cat park on August 31.

The person claimed that the park is located in an isolated area and that there are no trees or canopies to provide shade.

The social media user also claimed that too many cats were locked in the same compound and that there sick and dead cats.