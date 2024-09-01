KOTA KINABALU, Sept 1 — Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) has not yet decided whether to contest in the upcoming State Election (PRN).

Its president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, said the party is considering the views of other parties which are friendly with them.

“PAS will look at the needs of whether or not to contest in the Sabah PRN, depending on the discussion with our party friends, and also depending on the strength of the machinery.

“In the last General Election, PAS did not field any candidate to contest, but this time things may change. Maybe this time we will field candidates,” he said after attending the Sabah PAS Convention at Raia Hotel here on Saturday.

Hadi also said Sabah PAS currently has over 20,000 members statewide, where most of them are in Kota Kinabalu, Tawau and Sandakan.

However, he said decision on candidates for PAS does not depend on the number of members in a party but rather on the support for the candidate, with the cooperation of friends from other parties.

Also present at the event were Sabah PAS commissioner Aliakbar Gulasan and Muafakat Nasional president Tan Sri Annuar Musa. — Borneo Post