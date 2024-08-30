KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd today said it was not responsible for causing a sinkhole that formed in Kampung Kerinchi here on Monday.

The wastewater and sanitation firm said it sent an operations team to inspect the site after being notified by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), and found no obstructions in any of the sewage lines in the vicinity.

“A further inspection was conducted yesterday afternoon using CCTV, and the investigation results showed that the public sewer pipes and manholes were in good condition, with no signs of damage detected.

“IWK believes that the incident was caused by another factor that requires detailed investigation by other relevant agencies,” it said in a statement.

The firm also said it has provided its inspection footage to DBKL for verification.

On Monday night, a drain collapsed and caused a sinkhole along Jalan Pantai Permai in Kampung Kerinchi.

The incident occurred after an Indian tourist fell into a sinkhole that formed along Jalan Masjid India, also in the city, and has remained missing since.