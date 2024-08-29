KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Setia Utama LRT 3 Sdn Bhd has announced the road closure and traffic diversion on Jalan Mahogani 5, Klang, to facilitate works related to the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project.

The road closure will take place from August 30 to September 9, between 10pm and 5am

“During the closure, motorists from Jalan Salam heading towards Jalan Mahogani 5 will be diverted onto Persiaran Mahogani, Jalan Mahogani 1 and head back onto Jalan Salam,” Setia Utama LRT 3 wrote in a statement today.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to the public,” it added.

The company stated that the closure and diversion are necessary to support the ongoing LRT3 construction and the diversion plan has been approved by Majlis Bandaraya Diraja Klang (MBDK).

Motorists are advised to follow the signage and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

For public enquiries, the LRT3 helpline is available at 1 800 18 2585 from Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm, excluding public holidays.