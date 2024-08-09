KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Besraya (M) Sdn Bhd and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) today announced that it was conducting scheduled road maintenance works (paving and road markings) along the Sungai Besi Highway from August 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

In a statement today, the highway operator said the maintenance works were being carried out in stages between KM0.1 to KM21.9, KMB0.0 to KMB0.8, KMS0.0 to KMS2.2, and KMP0.0 to KMP3.3, affecting both directions of the highway.

IJM Toll Division chief executive officer Hajah Wan Salwani Wan Yusoff said throughout this period, the road maintenance works will only be conducted at night, from 10pm to 6am.

During the maintenance works, lane closures will be implemented in stages, said the statement.

Besraya said it would ensure that traffic information and lane closures at the affected locations are continuously communicated to the public through electronic signboards along the highway.

Highway users are also advised to follow the instructions on the signboards.

However, road upgrading works using concrete paving will affect two U-turn locations, namely at the Balakong Interchange Ramp A and at the Salak Jaya Interchange at KM15.2 heading towards the city centre, which will be carried out from September 1 to December 31, 2024.

“Users from the Balakong direction who wish to make a U-turn are advised to use the Jalan Dulang Traffic Light Intersection to return to Balakong,” she said in the statement.

Besraya apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks all highway users for their cooperation. For any inquiries, please contact the Besline hotline at 1-800-88-0999.