KOTA BARU, Aug 29 — Members of the public are advised to use the tracker app on their mobile phones to monitor the movement of their family members and children.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husin said this is to curb the rise in cases of missing persons or children.

“The public can just use the tracker app or tracking system available on their smartphones to ascertain the whereabouts of their children or family members.

“I, even as the IGP, also use the tracker app on my smartphone to know my wife and children’s whereabouts for fear that something would happen to them.”

He said this at a press conference after witnessing the handover of duties of Kelantan Police chief at the Kelantan Police Contingent headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, Razarudin called on families with a missing child or close relative to lodge a missing person report immediately, and not to wait until after 24 hours.

“No need to wait 24 hours before lodging the report. In fact, I have asked all state and district police chiefs to help with the investigations.

“Police will help find all missing persons, whoever they are, including lost hikers,” he said.

The IGP said most cases of missing persons involved family issues and love crises.

“Most of the persons reported missing were not abducted, but they just ran away from home and eventually returned.

“So there’s no need to set up a special task force for missing persons,” he said in response to the rise in cases of missing person reported in the media of late.

Yesterday alone, three teenagers were reported missing, namely in Seremban, Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama