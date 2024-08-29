KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Datuk Mashitah Ibrahim has denied any links with illegal activities in Myanmar, after accusation of her alleged involvement in cyber scam development Dongmei Park during a visit to Karen State in 2020.

In a brief statement on Facebook, the former Umno senator and deputy minister downplayed the accusations as merely relying on media snippets and said she has already lodged a police report against the matter.

“It was purely coincidental that my friend invited me to take a photo at his project there,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone trying to associate me with this slander aimed at damaging my reputation.”

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, has also announced that the police have recorded statements Mashitah and her husband.

State news agency Bernama quoted him stating that the couple’s statements were taken in July after the issue first came to light, and the police are looking for more witnesses.

“We have conducted investigations, and they are ongoing. We will also obtain the articles published by the country in question,” he reportedly said, referring to Myanmar.

Cyber scam park Dongmei Park in #Myanmar, linked to Karen BGF/KNA, was built w/ involvement of Malaysian citizens, incl. a fmr Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department & @umnoonline senator, Dato Dr Mashitah Ibrahim & her husband, Datuk Abdul Shakor bin Abu Bakar pic.twitter.com/Q9FasMzVGb — Justice For Myanmar (@JusticeMyanmar) June 20, 2024

The issue was first brought up in May this year by a civil society called Justice for Myanmar, which alleged that Malaysians play a prominent role in the Yatai New City and Dongmei Park projects linked to the Myanmar junta-allied Karen Border Guard Force, now rebranded as the Karen National Army.

According to the group, Mashitah and her husband Datuk Abdul Shakor Abu Bakar had allegedly joined a contingent of prominent Malaysians to launch the Dongmei Park project — which it described as “a cyber scam park”.

The issue resurfaced after a Malaysian group called Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) yesterday called for an investigation into Mashitah’s involvement in developer Dongmei Group.

Speaking at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, MHO cited a YouTube video by Indonesian investigative news outlet Deduktif on human trafficking in Myanmar.

Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation holds a press conference in front of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, August 28, 2024. — Picture courtesy of MHO

In response, Justice for Myanmar said today that it welcomes the police investigation.

“These transnational crime hubs have destroyed lives and fund a Myanmar military militia that commits international crimes with impunity,” said its spokesperson Yadanar Maung in a statement.

“As next year’s Asean chair, Malaysia should show the people of Myanmar and the region that it will not tolerate the involvement of its citizens in human trafficking and cyber slavery.”

Malay Mail is seeking more comments from Mashitah over the matter.