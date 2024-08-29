KOTA BARU, Aug 29 — There is currently no need to declare the area of Jalan Masjid India, where the sinkhole incident recently occurred, as an unsafe or disaster zone, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He explained that to declare an area unsafe, the police must obtain special permission from the National Security Council (MKN).

“So far, there is no need to declare Jalan Masjid India area as an unsafe zone because the sinkhole incident is not classified as a disaster.

“Even though it is not a disaster, the police, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall), and the Civil Defence Force have performed their duties diligently as if it were, due to the operation control centre being in place,” he said in a press conference at the handover of duties of the Kelantan police chief at the state contingent police headquarters today.

He said this when asked about the latest developments in the search and rescue operation to locate a woman from India who remains missing following the sinkhole incident at Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama