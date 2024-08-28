KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Two members of the search and rescue (SAR) team re-entered the pump station at the Indah Water Konsortium sewage plant in Pantai Dalam, here this morning, to search for the victim of the Jalan Masjid India sinkhole incident.

They were equipped with masks, oxygen tanks, and safety helmets, and entered the pump station at 10.30 am and emerged 20 minutes later.

As of noon today, there has been no positive indication of the victim’s whereabouts at the site.

The SAR team conducted a similar search of the pump station yesterday.

Today is the sixth day of the mission to find a female tourist from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, India, identified as Vijayaletchumy, 48, who went missing after falling into an eight-metre-deep hole. She was on her way to a nearby temple for breakfast when the ground suddenly caved in. — Bernama