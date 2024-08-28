KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The land integrity assessment along the sewerage channel on Jalan Masjid India, related to the recent sinkhole incident, is expected to be completed today, according to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

In a statement today, DBKL said the assessment is being conducted by the Department of Minerals and Geoscience using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR).

DBKL also said the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victim of the sinkhole incident on Jalan Masjid India will continue this morning, after being postponed last night due to heavy rain.

“The SAR team will resume searching for the victim, focusing on the incident area,” the statement said.

Last Friday, an Indian tourist named Vijayaletchumy, 48, fell into an eight-metre-deep hole when the ground suddenly collapsed as she was passing through the area on her way to a nearby temple.

The authorities immediately launched the SAR operation, but the woman has not yet been found. — Bernama