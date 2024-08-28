KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Another sinkhole has been reported on Jalan Masjid India here, about 50 metres from where the ground suddenly collapsed, swallowing a woman pedestrian last Friday.

The latest incident is said to have occurred at around 2.30 am today, believed due to the heavy rain and storm last night.

However, checks at the location show that the sinkhole area has been completely cordoned off by the security team to prevent any untoward incidents.

Satu lagi kejadian tanah mendap dilihat berlaku kira-kira 50 meter daripada lokasi tanah jerlus di Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur hari ini.Kejadian itu dipercayai berlaku pada 2.30 pagi tadi ekoran hujan lebat.: Mohd Adli Shahar | BERNAMA #BernamaNews pic.twitter.com/LkrS6DiICj — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) August 28, 2024

In last Friday’s incident, a woman tourist, Vijayaletchumy, 48, from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, India, fell into an eight-metre-deep hole and disappeared.

The search and rescue operation is still ongoing as of today. — Bernama