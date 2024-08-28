KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the Indian tourist who was swallowed up by a sinkhole along Jalan Masjid India here on Friday has been temporarily suspended at 7.30pm yesterday due to heavy rain, including at the site of the incident.

In a statement this evening, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) reported that yesterday’s SAR operation focused on searching the area around the last known location of the sewer, which is the sewage treatment plant in Pantai Dalam to locate the Indian woman, identified as Vijayalaksmi, 48, of Andhra Pradesh, India.

“The results of the search were negative. The SAR team is also working to break through the manhole cover at the scene to gain clearer visibility inside the manhole,” according to the statement.

The statement also noted that the SAR team was using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), operated by the Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG), to assess the condition of the soil around the Masjid India area.

In addition, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) methods are also being employed by the Malaysian Nuclear Agency (Nuklear Malaysia) around the sinkhole area.

“Survey work by JMG began at the entrance to the Masjid India mosque and extended forward within a 65-metre radius of the mosque.

“This work will continue tomorrow,” the statement read. — Bernama