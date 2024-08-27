KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has confirmed that a collapsed drain had left a large hold on the ground at Jalan Pantai Permai in Kampung Kerinchi.

“Preliminary work such as the installation of safety ropes, water barriers, and cones was carried out at the site on August 26, 2024, at 10 pm,” it said on Facebook.

Photos provided by DBKL showed a section of the sidewalk and part of the road collapsing, creating a large sinkhole.

The collapse has exposed what appears to be a significant void beneath the pavement, with debris scattered around the edge.



