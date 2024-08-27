KUALA LUMPUR Aug 27 — The use of push rods and crawler cameras in the manhole network, from one manhole to the next in front of Wisma Yakin, has failed to locate the Indian national woman who fell into the sinkhole that occurred at Jalan Masjid India last Friday.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said the method was employed after jetting procedures on the sewer pipes and manholes had been carried out from yesterday afternoon until 6.30am today.

“Jetting operations successfully cleared debris, removing any obstructions. However, inspections using push rods and crawler cameras from the first manhole to the one in front of Wisma Yakin failed to detect the possible location of the victim,” the statement said today.

Following this, the search and rescue team, comprising the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Indah Water Konsortium (IWK), and DBKL, continue their efforts at the endpoint near the Pantai Dalam treatment plant.

The operation will proceed with flushing and physical inspections of all accessible areas in the search for Vijayaletchumy, 48, from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, who was in Malaysia with her family for a vacation.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue operations have been expanded to the sidewalk in front of the site of the sinkhole at Jalan Masjid India.

Authorities have directed media personnel to vacate the area, as the ongoing operation work may cause vibrations.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a high-powered sewer jetter machine was being used to break through rock debris in the manhole in front of Wisma Yakin, Jalan Masjid India, to locate the victim who fell into the sinkhole.

Dang Wangi District police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said that a camera had detected rock debris, believed to be from the sinkhole, about four metres into the manhole.

Today marks the fifth day of the search and rescue mission to locate the victim. — Bernama