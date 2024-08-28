PUTRAJAYA, Aug 28 — The theme ‘Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka’ for this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations calls not only for freedom of speech and thought but also empowers people to free themselves from corrupt practices.

This focus on eradicating corruption is a critical agenda for the country, especially as corruption becomes increasingly systemic in certain areas.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki emphasised that efforts to combat corruption can be achieved through the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024-2028, launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, but it requires collective support from all sectors.

“NACS is not solely the responsibility of the MACC; it is a shared duty of all parties to examine existing laws, regulations, and outdated governance to create an environment conducive to integrity. The objective is to serve the community,” he told Bernama in a recent interview.

He added that NACS serves as the best platform for implementing public service reforms, as highlighted by the Prime Minister during the 19th edition of Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MPPA XIX) 2024 on August 16.

“Service to the people represents a major reform. Under NACS, it serves as the ideal platform for presenting reform proposals to the Special Cabinet Committee on National Governance (JKKTN), where I chair the pre-council, before they are submitted to the Prime Minister for the well-being of the community,” he said.

Launched on May 7, NACS focuses on enhancing the effectiveness of corruption prevention efforts while improving governance and integrity in public services and government-related companies.

The NACS 2024-2028, which replaces the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023, is a crucial element of Malaysia’s reform agenda. It outlines comprehensive strategies to combat corruption in Malaysia, including five key areas: education, public accountability, citizen engagement, enforcement, and incentives.

Azam emphasised that MACC is fully committed to implementing NACS.

“There is little value in carrying out operational tasks, making arrests, and educating the community if governance remains flawed. Therefore, the governance aspect must be addressed through NACS, with MACC taking a leading role and demonstrating full commitment to executing this strategy,” he said.

He explained that to ensure the effectiveness of NACS, MACC has established a comprehensive monitoring mechanism through the National Governance Planning Division (BPGN).

“We will produce a NACS monitoring and evaluation report, which will be presented to the JKKTN chaired by the Prime Minister. This underscores the Prime Minister’s commitment to governance since he assumed office,” he said.

Azam highlighted that the fight against corruption requires collective attention, as its economic impact has resulted in a substantial loss of RM277 billion in economic output from 2019 to 2023, in addition to harming social and cultural aspects of society.

“The government’s proactive stance on prioritising corruption eradication for national progress has enabled MACC to advance NACS, which encompasses parameters of good governance, integrity, and anti-corruption efforts.

“When the Prime Minister shows commitment and grants MACC the autonomy to act, it sets a challenge that requires MACC to enhance its effectiveness,” he said.

Azam also urged all parties to cooperate and remain committed to ensuring the successful implementation of the anti-corruption initiatives. — Bernama