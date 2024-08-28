KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested an agricultural company director suspected of submitting false documents to obtain financing facility totalling around RM500,000.

A MACC source said the individuals who has a Datuk title, in his 40s, was arrested at 4.30pm when he came to the Negeri Sembilan MACC office to provide his statement.

“The suspect is believed to have committed the offense in early 2020 to obtain financing facility of around RM500,000 from an agriculture bank for the purpose of financing the fixed and operating costs of planting tapioca and bananas,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Perlis MACC director Mohd Nor Adha Ab Gani confirmed the arrest when contacted, adding that the individual was release on MACC bail after his statement was taken. — Bernama