PUTRAJAYA, Aug 26 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has reiterated the call made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for reforms in the public service to be in line with its economic progress, ensure high-quality service delivery to the people and combat corruption.

He said all parties should implement reforms in the system, laws, and approaches and increase staffing so that services can be delivered effectively to the people.

Citing Qatar’s success in implementing reforms in its traffic compound payment by going digital, he said Malaysia should do the same for efficiency and to combat corruption.

“The challenge now is for all heads of departments and secretary-generals to review the internal procedures and governance that are outdated and need to be updated, ensuring that they do not inconvenience the people. Stakeholders must be accountable to ensure that their delivery systems (are effective),” he told Bernama in an interview here.

He said obsolete national laws and governance procedures must be improved to ensure they do not hinder development and are in line with the times, such as the amendments made to the laws related to beneficial ownership by the Companies Commission of Malaysia, requiring companies to declare their interests in any holdings in other companies.

According to him, the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 and the proposed Freedom of Information Act are among the reforms to achieve a more effective delivery system.

On the civil servant salary increase, Azam said it would not be meaningful if public servants failed to manage their finances, living beyond their means and forcing them to look for ways to make extra income by engaging in other activities.

Azam said strict action is imposed against MACC officers involved in part-time work, such as providing e-hailing services, because government officials with investigative powers should not engage in other work but should focus on serving the people.

Therefore, he said that cultivating a culture of saving and managing expenses is crucial for the future.

“...(those days) we were taught to save money, at least in cooperatives, Tabung Haji or ASB (Amanah Saham Bumiputera). ..nowadays people are not saving as much,” he added.

On Aug 16, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar announced the implementation of the revised Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) starting Dec 1 during the 19th edition of Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam to enhance the efficiency of public services in Malaysia.

The SSPA promises a 15 per cent salary adjustment to the Implementing, Management, and Professional groups and seven per cent for those in the Top Management group. — Bernama





