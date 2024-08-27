KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The mother and stepfather of an eight-year-old girl, who died from suspected abuse on Aug 17, will be charged in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court today.

Gombak district police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said that the investigation paper on the case was handed over to the deputy public prosecutor yesterday.

“Both suspects will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same act,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The media had earlier reported that a husband and wife were detained on suspicion of abusing an eight-year-old girl to death at an apartment in Bandar Tasik Puteri, Rawang.

Preliminary examination found that the victim had sustained injuries and bruises on her face, hands, legs, and body, which were believed to have been caused by hands or feet, a belt, clothes hangers, and blunt objects.

The 29-year-old and 28-year-old suspects, working as a security guard and an ice cream maker, have had their remand extended by seven days until Aug 31 to assist in investigations into the case. — Bernama