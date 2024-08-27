JASIN, Aug 27 — A 24-year-old man was slashed to death by a group of masked men armed with machetes in front of a barbershop in Taman Rim Baru here last night.

Jasin district police chief DSP Ahmad Jamil Radzi said in the 8.39pm incident, the victim managed to contact his 22-year-old brother, who then rushed him to the Jasin Hospital Emergency Unit for treatment.

He said the victim was pronounced dead at about 10.15pm while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Ahmad Jamil said after the victim’s brother had taken him to the hospital, the car he was driving was stopped by the men, who then smashed the windscreen of the vehicle.

“As the man tried to escape, his car crashed into an ambulance, damaging the lower part of the van’s right-side lamp,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Jamil said that the victim’s brother managed to evade his machete-wielding attackers and went to the Jasin district police headquarters, where he lodged a report.

He said that as a result, three men aged between 21 and 31 were remanded for seven days from today to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Ahmad Jamil said that efforts are ongoing to track down the other suspects, and the motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact investigating officer ASP Mohamad Ehsan Abu Bakar at 016-5209501 or 06-5292222 (extension 206). — Bernama