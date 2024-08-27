KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 27 — Malaysia has expressed its desire to Saudi Arabia for an increase in the country’s Haj quota, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Mohd Na’im mentioned that the matter was conveyed during his meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah, yesterday.

“In this meeting, I raised several important issues, including the request to increase Malaysia’s Haj quota in line with the population of Malaysians.

“May the strong relationship between the Malaysian and Saudi Arabian governments benefit the Muslim community,” Mohd Na’im said in a post on his Facebook page.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan, and Chairman of Lembaga Tabung Haji Tan Sri Rashid Hussain.

Mohd Na’im added that Dr. Tawfiq’s official visit highlights Saudi Arabia’s confidence in Malaysia’s capability, citing the Makkah Route programme during the last Haj season as an example.

Dr. Tawfiq is on an official visit to Malaysia from yesterday to tomorrow (August 26-28) to further strengthen bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. — Bernama