KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The police have denied today that their investigation into Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over alleged sedition was done hastily, following criticism from party deputy Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Berita Harian cited the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain saying that the police had announced that any investigations should be completed within seven days, while the decision to charge in court lies with Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

“Previously, we mentioned that we would show our performance within seven days. This has nothing to do with haste. If we were to investigate today and charge tomorrow, that might be considered hasty.

“Within those seven days, the investigation might be completed in four days, and the AGC might take one or two days, or just 24 hours, to record statements and give the directive to charge,” he reportedly said.

“So, the issue of being hasty doesn’t arise, but we do take a fixed amount of time. If we’re slow, people will say we’re sluggish. When we’re fast, they say we’re hasty,” he added.

Yesterday, Faizal had accused the police and the AGC of being hasty in investigating and prosecuting Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin had earlier pleaded not guilty to a sedition charge in a Sessions Court in Gua Musang, over his remark in the Nenggiri by-election campaigning.

He faced a charge under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 — which can be penalised with a fine of up to RM5,000, imprisonment up to three years, or both.

Muhyiddin was recently accused of insulting the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong, with 29 police reports lodged against him.