SHAH ALAM, Aug 27 — A businessman with the title Datuk pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, here, today, to three counts of fraud totalling RM5.5 million involving a non-existent highway project.

Mohamad Feardaus Khairuddin, 50, made the plea before Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud.

The accused allegedly duped two local men, aged 58 and 54, into handing over RM5 million, purportedly for the design, construction and completion of the Padang Besar-Bukit Kayu Hitam-Jitra-Padang Terap-Teloi-Kulim-Changkat Jering Expressway (Northern Express Alternative Road), which does not exist.

The father of six is accused of committing the act at a residence in Seri Kembangan, Kajang, near here, between Nov 4 and 9, 2022.

The accused also allegedly duped the 58-year-old victim into handing over money, amounting to RM500,000, purportedly for sales and service tax (SST) payment for the same highway project, at a bank in Kajang, on Dec 13, 2023.

Each charge is framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of up to 10 years and whipping and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Aida Khairuleen Azli proposed a total bail of RM80,000 in one surety, but lawyer R.L. Paniercelvan, who represented the accused, appealed for a lower amount on the grounds that the accused is the sole breadwinner of the family.

The court allowed bail of RM50,000 in one surety, with the additional condition that the accused is not allowed to contact witnesses, especially the complainants, either directly or through a third party.

The court set Sept 27 for remention. — Bernama



