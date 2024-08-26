PUTRAJAYA, Aug 26 — The government has yet to receive any feedback from the opposition regarding the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the allocation of funds to opposition Members of Parliament (MPs), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“Ask the opposition. We haven’t received anything yet; no response from them,” he said briefly when approached by reporters after the TVET Competent Suruhanjaya Tenaga (ST) - Energy Transition Catalyst event here today.

On Aug 20, Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan was reported to have said that they had received the draft MoU and would discuss it soon.

Takiyuddin previously said that the draft needed to be presented to PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and other leaders for a decision.

On July 9, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that the issue of fund allocation to opposition MPs should not be a complicated matter to resolve.

He said the conditions set for any opposition MP seeking to obtain allocations are basic requirements and standard procedures in any negotiation and democratic practice. — Bernama



