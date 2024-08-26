KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — A married couple pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of neglecting their three-year-old daughter, causing the child to test positive for drugs, last week.

The 26-year-old businessman and his 21-year-old wife were charged with committing the offence at an apartment in Jalan Kuang Bertam, Kepong here, at 11 am last August 19.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, and faced a fine of up to RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years or both, if convicted.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi allowed the couple bail of RM8,000 with one surety each and also ordered them to report themselves at the nearest police station once a month.

The couple was also ordered to not intimidate witnesses in the case.

The court set Oct 10 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Aisyah Mohamed Zanyuin appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Edwin Thomas from the National Legal Aid Foundation represented the couple. — Bernama