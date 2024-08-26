KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will reportedly be charged in Gua Musang tomorrow over his recent controversial remark involving race, religion, and royalty (3R) during the Nenggiri by-election campaigning.

Malay daily Berita Harian (BH) quoted Kelantan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chief Datuk Kamaruddin Md Noor confirming.

“Yes, Tan Sri Muhyiddin will be charged tomorrow at the Gua Musang Court regarding his recent speech at the Nenggiri by-election,” he was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Bersatu information bureau's committee member Badrul Hisham Shaharin wrote on Facebook that Muhyddin will be charged under Sedition Act 1987 in the Gua Musang Sessions Court.

Muhyiddin was recently accused of insulting the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong, with at least 28 police reports lodged against him.

In a TikTok video, Muhyiddin could be heard claiming he had the support of 115 MPs that, if true, would have enabled him to form the government after the 15th general election.

He then alleged that he was not invited to do so, before pointedly asking the crowd who the Agong was at the time.

Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional coalition won 74 seats in GE15.

As no single party or coalition won the election outright, the Agong at the time Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah eventually appointed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister after the latter cobbled together a unity coalition of all Malaysian parties outside of PN.