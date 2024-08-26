MELAKA, Aug 26 — Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar heads the list of 299 recipients of state honours and awards in conjunction with the 75th birthday of the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam.

Shamsul Azri was awarded the Darjah Gemilang Seri Melaka (DGSM), which carries the title of Datuk Seri. The Chief of Defence Force, Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, was also honoured with this prestigious award.

In addition, 10 individuals were conferred the Darjah Cemerlang Seri Melaka (DCSM), which carries the title of Datuk Wira. They are Datin Seri Zuriyah Abdul Aziz, the wife of the Melaka Chief Minister; Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman; Datuk Lim Ban Hong; Datuk Zailani Hashim; Datuk Ding Huong Mieng; Datuk Mahadi Badrul Zaman; Datuk Goh Kian Chuan; Datuk Fadzley Halmen; Datuk Shahrul Azuwar Abd Aziz; and Datuk Yen Weh Hwa.

Five individuals were conferred the Darjah Mulia Seri Melaka (DMSM), which carries the title of Datuk, namely Datuk Zahid Rastam, Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh; Datuk Dr Abdul Gapar Abu Bakar; Datuk Maznah Ismail and Datuk Zulkifli Abidin.

A total of 71 recipients were awarded the Darjah Pangkuan Seri Melaka (DPSM), which also carries the title of Datuk, including Datuk Ahmad Azlan Ahmad Salleh, Datuk Norhayati Musa, Datuk Zainah Othman, Datuk Azhan Abdul Halim and Datuk Mohamad Azhan Md Amir.

Additionally, 22 individuals received the Darjah Seri Melaka (DSM); 30 were honoured the Bintang Cemerlang Melaka (BCM); 38 conferred the Bintang Khidmat Terpuji (BKT); 71 were awarded the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK), 48 received the Pingat Bakti Masyarakat (PBM) and two recipients received the Pingat Khidmat Lama (PKL). — Bernama