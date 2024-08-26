KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced that he will present a special audit report on Malaysia Airlines’ recent technical issues to the Cabinet this Wednesday.

FMT reported Loke confirmed that the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) conducted a special audit and will proceed to take further action, having also conducted surprise visits to the engineering group of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the airlines’ parent company.

Loke has been in contact with the Malaysia Aviation Group’s management to ensure smooth operations.

This follows a spate of technical issues that have been plaguing various Malaysia Airlines flights recently, among other incidents since 2023, raising passenger safety concerns.