KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 —- Umno Youth Chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Salleh today said that the party is planning to utilise social media platforms to reach more than 65,000 eligible voters in the Mahkota by-election.

This differs compared to Umno’s strategy of targeted and door-to-door campaigning in the Nenggiri seat.

“Other places have different ways, nowhere is easy. Methodology has to be different. The way in Nenggiri cannot be used the same way in Mahkota later.

“We have our own way, and of course, this is the age of social media, a sophisticated age, the most important methodology in Mahkota is social media so It can reach everyone,” he told reporters at the sideline of this year’s Umno general assembly.

However, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said last week that they will continue its strategy from the Nenggiri win in Mahkota as it is effective.

According to 2022 data from the Election Commission, the Mahkota state constituency has 65,074 eligible voters, 54.51 per cent of whom are Malays, 34.52 per cent Chinese, 7.72 per cent Indians, and 2.69 per cent others.

The Mahkota by-election would be held on September 28 following the death of its incumbent Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain on August 2.

The Election Commission has set the nomination day on September 14 and early voting on September 24.

In the March 2022 Johor State Election, Sharifah Azizah won the seat with a majority of 5,166 votes.