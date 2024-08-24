KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Umno supporters will back Pakatan Harapan (PH) if convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is released from jail, said Deputy Setiu Division Chief, Mohd Iskandar Jaafar.

“The unity government under Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is responsible, as the executive element in the federal system, to review the legal requirements concerning Najib’s release, including any additional royal decrees,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Mohd Iskandar said Umno supporters are certainly grateful to the government for pursuing their demands.

“However, this effort must align with the rule of law, specifically Article 42 of the Federal Constitution, which states that the power of pardon is the prerogative of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“It must also be consistent with the concept of the separation of powers, meaning there should be no interference among the three branches of Parliament: the executive, the legislative, and the judiciary,” he said.

If Najib is released, the image of the Madani government will improve, said Mohd Iskandar.

“The majority of the people still owe a debt of gratitude to Najib for his services. This increased support will indirectly benefit other parties within the BN-PH coalition,” he said.

Earlier, during his debate on the Umno presidential policy speech, Mohd Iskandar said PH could benefit from Najib’s release.

He also said Najib could be the catalyst for Barisan Nasional’s resurgence.

Najib, a former prime minister, was found guilty of misappropriating RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of sovereign investment fund 1MDB. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million.

He began his jail sentence on August 23, 2022.

In February, the Federal Territories Pardons Board agreed to halve the jail term to six years, which means Najib could be released earlier on August 23, 2028, provided he manages to pay his reduced fine of RM50 million before that date.

If he fails to do so, his early release date will be pushed to August 23, 2029.