SEREMBAN, Aug 23 — A senior citizen lost RM178,700 after being duped by a man who claimed to be from the Kuala Lumpur Anti-Money Laundering Division (AMLA) and the Johor Baru District Police Headquarters, in Nilai yesterday.

Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said police received a report from a 60-year-old woman at 11.57pm last Wednesday.

He said the incident happened on July 25, when the victim was contacted by the suspect who claimed to be from the AMLA division and informed the victim that her bank account was involved in money laundering activities.

“The victim was then instructed to make transfers into five different accounts resulting in a total loss of RM178,700. The complainant realised she had been cheated after informing her husband of the matter, before filing a police report,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said police have opened investigation papers under Section 420 of the Penal Code and are trying to track down the suspect for investigations.

The police advised the public to check through the SEMAKMULE portal (https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my) before making any money transfer to avoid becoming a victim of fraud. — Bernama