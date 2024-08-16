KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 16 — A canteen operator lost RM131,000 after falling prey to a phone scam.

Kuala Terengganu District police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 48-year-old victim received a call on July 31 from an individual claiming to be an officer from the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLA) Division at a bank.

The suspect told the victim that his bank account had been misused and instructed him to contact the police.

“The complainant’s (victim’s) call was then connected to another individual impersonating a police officer, who alleged that the complainant was involved in money laundering.

“The complainent then received a WhatsApp message and a telephone call from a person claiming to be the investigating officer, who asked the complainant to transfer money into the Bank Negara auditor’s account for investigation purposes,” he said in a statement today.

The victim then made six cash transactions into three different accounts in stages, totalling RM131,000.

Azli said the victim complied as he was threatened with an arrest warrant and told that all his assets would be frozen if he did not cooperate.

However, Azli said the victim realised he had been duped after failing to receive the money, which he was told would be returned to him within three days, adding that the victim then lodged a police report yesterday.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama