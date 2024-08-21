KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said his party will continue to contest using the Barisan Nasional (BN) logo at the 16th general election (GE16).

He said feedback on this matter showed strong support for the move.

“Within the next three years, we will face the (GE16). I agree with fellow leaders and grassroots members that in these upcoming elections, we should use the scales logo, representing BN,” he told reporters at a press conference after a briefing for the Umno general assembly today.

However, he said Umno remained committed to working with the unity government.

Umno must also start working immediately to win over voters and not wait until GE16, he said.